3rd Circ. Says Convicted Atty Can't Lean On Bridgegate Ruling

By Bill Wichert (November 15, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- A suspended lawyer again failed to erase his conviction in a public school embezzlement scheme involving the son of former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah, as a Third Circuit panel held Monday in a revised opinion that a jury instruction at his trial did not run afoul of the U.S. Supreme Court's "Bridgegate" decision. The panel in September granted David Shulick's request to take another look at that instruction with respect to federal statute 18 U.S.C. 666 under the high court's 2020 decision in Kelly v. United States, but that analysis ultimately left him Monday with another precedential opinion upholding his conviction...

