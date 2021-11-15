Facebook Can't Keep Top Execs' Musings Out Of Privacy Row

By Allison Grande (November 15, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- Facebook users pressing multidistrict litigation in California federal court over the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal will be able to review CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's privacy-related communications, after a special master found that the executives are likely to have "uniquely relevant" information about the issues at the center of the dispute. The plaintiffs pushed Special Master Daniel Garrie in September to compel Facebook to add Zuckerberg and Sandberg as document custodians, arguing that as the key decision makers on issues such as how the company handles and monetizes user data, the executives possess "unique and critical information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS