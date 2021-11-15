Justices Want Gov't Opinion In Truckers' Classification Case

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 15, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court invited the solicitor general on Monday to share her views in the California Trucking Association's bid to overturn a Ninth Circuit decision forcing motor carriers to classify drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. The justices said in their order that they want Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to weigh in and file briefs in the effort that the association and two drivers started with the high court hoping to reverse a split panel decision from April in favor of California Attorney General Rob Bonta. The panel found that Assembly Bill 5 generally applies to all employers in...

