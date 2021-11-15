Ohio AG Hits Facebook With Fraud Suit Tied To Whistleblower

By Dean Seal (November 15, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- The attorney general of Ohio said Monday he's filed a lawsuit accusing Facebook of misleading investors about the harmful effects that its products have on children and the measures it takes to stop the spread of misinformation, citing information recently gleaned from a company whistleblower. Dave Yost's office and attorneys at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP are representing Ohio's public employee retirement fund in a California federal court case. Their class action complaint claims Facebook violated securities laws by concealing, from April 29 to Oct. 21 of this year, that it "knowingly exploited its most vulnerable users — including children...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS