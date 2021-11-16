Pfizer Must Face Trimmed Robitussin Labeling Suit

By Hannah Albarazi (November 16, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer won the partial dismissal of a proposed class action in New York federal court Monday accusing it of misleading consumers with its "Maximum Strength" labeling of Robitussin cough syrup, but it failed to get the suit's nationwide class allegations stricken. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken tossed unjust enrichment claims of named plaintiffs in Michigan, Colorado, Florida and New York but refused to dismiss the rest of the claims alleging Pfizer Inc. overcharged consumers for its so-called maximum-strength cough medicine, even though it wasn't any stronger than its regular-strength counterpart. Judge Oetken slammed as "not reasonable" Pfizer's assertion that...

