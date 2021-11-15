Google Accused Of Destroying Competition In Trial Closings

By Katie Buehler (November 15, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- VideoShare LLC implored a Texas federal jury on Monday to find that Google LLC and YouTube LLC infringed its video sharing patent, calling Google's case for invalidating the patent weak and a smokescreen aimed at confusing the jurors. During closing arguments in front of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright in Waco, Texas, VideoShare said that during the weeklong trial, Google nitpicked and highlighted portions of the patent's claims that are conventional in an attempt to convince the jurors that the entire patent referred to unpatentable, conventional acts. Michael W. Shore of Shore Chan LLP, representing VideoShare, said it was the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS