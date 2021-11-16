Purdue Claimants Say Ch. 11 Appeals Threaten Recoveries

By Vince Sullivan (November 16, 2021, 8:07 PM EST) -- A group of individual opioid injury claimants told a New York federal judge late Monday that appeals of Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan could threaten the claimants' recoveries from the plan trust and negatively impact opioid abatement efforts funded under the plan. In its brief, the ad hoc group of individual victims say the U.S. Trustee's Office's appeal seeks to unwind, while providing no alternative to, Purdue's confirmed bankruptcy plan, which provides hundreds of millions of dollars of recoveries for claimants and billions of dollars to address the national opioid epidemic. The ad hoc group also says the trustee's appeal focuses on...

