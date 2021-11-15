Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JPMorgan Says Tesla Owes $162M For 2018 Go-Private Tweet

By Lauren Berg (November 15, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- Tesla Inc. owes JPMorgan Chase Bank NA more than $162 million for stock warrants that expired above the contractual strike price after the electric car company's CEO Elon Musk threatened in a 2018 tweet to take the company private, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

JPMorgan said in 2014 it entered into a series of warrant transactions with Tesla, which required the electric car company to pay the bank in either stock or cash if Tesla's share price was above the strike price when the warrants expired. But when the warrants expired with the share price above...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!