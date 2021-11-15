JPMorgan Says Tesla Owes $162M For 2018 Go-Private Tweet

By Lauren Berg (November 15, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- Tesla Inc. owes JPMorgan Chase Bank NA more than $162 million for stock warrants that expired above the contractual strike price after the electric car company's CEO Elon Musk threatened in a 2018 tweet to take the company private, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. JPMorgan said in 2014 it entered into a series of warrant transactions with Tesla, which required the electric car company to pay the bank in either stock or cash if Tesla's share price was above the strike price when the warrants expired. But when the warrants expired with the share price above...

