Investors Gave Theranos $96M Despite Due Diligence Gaps

By Dorothy Atkins (November 16, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A hedge fund manager testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Tuesday that his firm and its affiliates collectively invested $96.1 million in the startup, even after he didn't get complete answers to the firm's due diligence questions and Theranos' rival said its technology didn't work.

PFM Health Sciences LP hedge fund manager Brian Grossman took the stand on the 32nd day of trial that began Sept. 8 over the government's 2018 charges that Holmes and Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, who served as Theranos' president and chief operating officer, defrauded investors and patients with blood-testing technology they knew didn't work....

