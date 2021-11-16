Merck, Glenmark Want Jury To Decide Zetia Antitrust Market

By Nadia Dreid (November 16, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- Merck and Glenmark are not happy about a Virginia federal magistrate's recommendation that a lawsuit accusing the pharmaceutical companies of hatching an anti-competitive plan to keep a cholesterol drug off the market should focus on a narrower market. Both companies on Monday filed objections to the report and recommendation, which suggested that the federal judge presiding over the case grant the class of drug buyers partial summary judgment and honor their request to narrow the market definition to sales of brand-name drug Zetia and its bioequivalent generics in the U.S. and its territories. The alternative was including other traditional cholesterol drugs...

