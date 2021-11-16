Knicks Player Says $58M Fight With Agent Belongs In Court

By Rachel Scharf (November 16, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- New York Knicks power forward Nerlens Noel is fighting to keep his $58 million lawsuit against prominent NBA agent Rich Paul in Texas federal court, arguing Monday that the claims fall outside the scope of union arbitration. Noel alleges that Paul and Klutch Sports Group LLC — the United Talent Agency unit Paul founded alongside LeBron James — convinced him in 2017 to reject a multiyear, $70 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, only to leave him in the dust after an injury. Paul and Klutch have argued that under the standard player agent contract signed by Noel, the player is...

