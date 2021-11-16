Importers Keep Foot On Gas In Bid To Erase China Tariffs

By Alex Lawson (November 16, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- A group of U.S. importers continued their push to strike down tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese merchandise Monday in a case that will guide the fates of thousands of companies looking to get out from under the Trump-era levies. The importers and the government have filed dueling motions for final judgment to a U.S. Court of International Trade panel, which is preparing for February oral arguments in the closely watched litigation. In their latest missive, the importers drilled down on earlier arguments that the bulk of the China tariffs are an unlawful expansion of presidential trade powers....

