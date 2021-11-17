Justices Told Patent Findings Fall Within Fed. Circ.'s Powers

By Andrew Karpan (November 17, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- A theatrical winch-maker has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a Federal Circuit decision wiping an inventor's $1.8 million infringement win because the trial judge improperly let a jury resolve claim construction issues, arguing that the move was a perfectly routine use of the circuit's powers. The high court had asked Daktronics Inc. to respond to a petition from Olaf Soot Design LLC that claimed the Federal Circuit regularly abuses its authority by making claim construction findings that deprive patent owners of their right to take their claims to a jury. Daktronics says that upending this function of the court...

