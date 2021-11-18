Amazon Says Chinese Sellers Must Arbitrate Grievances

By Hailey Konnath (November 18, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- Amazon says a proposed class of Chinese sellers must arbitrate their claims that the online retail giant has withheld billions of dollars from them after terminating their accounts, telling a California federal court that the very agreement the sellers say it violated includes a mandatory arbitration provision. Amazon.com Inc. said in its motion to compel arbitration that the seven sellers who lodged the suit admit they agreed to its services business solutions agreement as a condition to selling on Amazon. The sellers also admit that the agreement requires compliance with Amazon's seller policies, including policies strictly prohibiting sellers from offering customers...

