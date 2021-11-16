Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kobe Bryant's Widow Must Share Therapy Files In Photos Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (November 16, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ordered Vanessa Bryant — who claims Los Angeles County employees shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant — to turn over documents relating to her meetings with a therapist, which one expert said was somewhat expected given the allegations.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles F. Eick on Monday granted the county's motion to compel production of documents relating to treatment Bryant received from an unnamed therapist both before and after the crash that killed her husband, daughter Gianna, and several others who were flying to a youth basketball game at Kobe...

