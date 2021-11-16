FBI Tells Lawmakers Cyberattacks Must Be Reported Directly

By Ben Kochman (November 16, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- A top cybersecurity official at the FBI on Tuesday said the agency is "troubled" by a proposal to require certain entities to report hacks to authorities but not directly to law enforcement, warning that the legislation's structure could hamstring investigations. Bryan Vorndran, the assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division, urged Congress to revisit legislation circulating through both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate that would require critical infrastructure firms and federal agencies to report cyberattacks to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, but not directly to the FBI. Vorndran's comments, made during a hearing held by the House...

