Pharmacies Urge Mistrial In Opioid Case As Jury Deliberates

By Cara Salvatore (November 16, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- Only a mistrial can fix "egregious" closing arguments in a case shortly expected to yield the first jury verdict in opioid-crisis litigation, three major pharmacy chains told a Cleveland federal judge Tuesday. CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart's mistrial bid — the second written one over the course of the six-week trial — came Tuesday shortly after jurors began deliberating on claims that the three created a public nuisance in Lake County and Trumbull County in northeast Ohio. The three said the jury was incurably tainted on Monday morning by remarks in closing argument by Mark Lanier, a lawyer for the counties. Lanier...

