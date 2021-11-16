Loeb & Loeb Atty Can't Nix Suit From Redstone's Ex-Lover

By Craig Clough (November 16, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- A Loeb & Loeb trusts and estates attorney lost her bid to toss a suit alleging she tricked media mogul Sumner Redstone's ex-girlfriend out of an apartment when a California judge ruled Tuesday that a New York court order against the plaintiff doesn't bar the woman's breach of fiduciary duty claim. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Jay Ford ruled after a Tuesday hearing that the breach of fiduciary duty claim filed by Manuela Herzer can move forward because defendant Leah Bishop of Loeb & Loeb LLP failed to establish it is barred by the doctrine of collateral estoppel or that Herzer did not suffer any of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS