LinkedIn Employees Must Rework 401(k) ERISA Suit

By Rachel Stone (November 17, 2021, 2:37 PM EST) -- A California federal court dismissed a suit claiming LinkedIn Corp. kept underperforming funds in its $817 million retirement fund and didn't negotiate lower management fees, finding the plan participants didn't show they were directly harmed, but left the door open for a second stab at the suit. In Tuesday's order, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila tossed the proposed class action in its entirety with leave to amend and add additional facts, but indicated that certain claims against LinkedIn and its top brass for breach of fiduciary duty in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act had been argued correctly....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS