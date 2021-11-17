Zillow Hit With Investor Suit Over COVID Home-Buying Spree

By Katryna Perera (November 17, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- Zillow has been hit with a proposed class action in Washington federal court from an investor who claims the company's stock price plummeted after it was revealed that the thousands of homes Zillow purchased during the coronavirus pandemic-fueled housing boom had lost value, incurring hundreds of millions of dollars in losses for the company. Dibakar Barua is suing on behalf of all people and entities who purchased or acquired Zillow securities between Feb. 10 and Nov. 2, 2021. Barua claims Zillow and three of its executives boasted about the company's performance and operations of one of its programs, Zillow Offers, which...

