Interior Asks 5th Circ. To Reinstate New Oil, Gas Lease Ban

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 17, 2021, 3:04 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has asked the Fifth Circuit to reverse a Louisiana federal judge's ruling that blocked the U.S. Department of the Interior's pause on new federal oil and gas leasing. The Interior Department told the appeals court on Tuesday that U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty was wrong in June to have granted several states' request for an injunction blocking the pause on new oil and gas leases, which was issued to comply with an executive order issued by President Joe Biden earlier this year. The department said existing federal laws give it "broad discretion" over onshore and offshore oil and...

