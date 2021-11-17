Theranos Patient Got Incorrect HIV Test Result, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (November 17, 2021, 10:08 PM EST) -- An Arizona patient testified in former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Wednesday that she received test results from the startup indicating she had HIV antibodies, which made her "quite emotional," and that she only learned later the results were bogus. During her direct examination, Erin Tompkins of Phoenix said she first learned of Theranos after "skimming" a Fortune Magazine article about Holmes in 2013. She said she then read more about the startup, and its purported ability to perform blood tests using a few drops of blood, on Facebook. Tompkins said she decided to get her blood tested in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS