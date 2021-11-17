Convicted Insider Trader Must Disclose Atty Communications

By Chris Villani (November 17, 2021, 12:14 PM EST) -- A former biotech employee convicted of insider trading must turn over his communications with his attorney if he wants to continue pressing claims that the lawyer's alleged missteps cost him at trial, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Wednesday. Former Akebia Therapeutics Inc. biostatistician Schultz "Jason" Chan was convicted of scheming with a Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. employee to profit from trading stock based on nonpublic information. Chan has claimed that his attorney, Pete Horstmann, refused to argue at trial that government agents had tampered with an email that might have proven he was innocent. After Chan made the allegation in February, federal prosecutors argued...

