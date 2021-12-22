Top 3 Immigration Cases Of 2021: Year In Review

By Mike LaSusa (December 22, 2021, 9:10 AM EST) -- The federal courts handed down several important immigration rulings this year on issues ranging from state laws restricting private immigration detention to the details that deportation notices must contain about immigration court hearings. Here, Law360 takes a look at the most significant immigration decisions of 2021. Mixed Results for Anti-Private Detention Suits California lost and Illinois won as they faced challenges to their respective laws aimed at restricting the use of privately run immigration detention facilities. In October, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled against a California law banning private immigration detention facilities and other private prisons on the basis that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS