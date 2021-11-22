Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ-Walmart Opioid Battle Halted As High Court Reviews CSA

By Jeff Overley (November 22, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's sweeping lawsuit contending that Walmart's 5,000 pharmacies "helped fuel a national crisis" of opioid abuse is being halted until the U.S. Supreme Court decides newly accepted cases involving the boundaries of Controlled Substances Act enforcement, a Delaware federal judge ruled.

Friday's freeze by U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly is a win for Walmart, which contends that two Supreme Court cases involving criminal convictions of opioid prescribers could aid its legal defense by clarifying the CSA in ways that conflict with the government's interpretations.

"The Supreme Court's directly on-point guidance ... could limit or eliminate some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!