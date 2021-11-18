Texas Judge Mulls TRO Against Law Firm In Defamation Suit

By Michelle Casady (November 18, 2021, 8:24 PM EST) -- During a hearing Thursday evening, a federal judge in Texas asked a real estate company seeking a temporary restraining order against a law firm in a defamation suit how it would be irreparably harmed if statements on the firm's website were not removed. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks told counsel for real estate company EasyKnock Inc. that "defamation cases deal with this issue all the time." The defamation claim stems from statements on Houston law firm Feldman & Feldman PC's website that it is investigating "unauthorized, predatory lending tactics" allegedly employed by EasyKnock. The company maintains it is not a...

