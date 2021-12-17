Biggest Environmental Law Decisions Of 2021

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 17, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- Courts across the U.S. continued to advance understanding of key environmental laws in 2021, from a D.C. Circuit opinion that gave a broad interpretation of the federal government's power to regulate under the Clean Air Act to a U.S. Supreme Court decision that will have a lasting impact on how states treat shared water sources. Other big decisions in 2021 include the high court narrowing the ways the federal government can avoid liability in Superfund lawsuits, and federal appeals courts issuing important rulings on laws passed in a few Midwest states that aimed to reduce activists' ability to film in agricultural...

