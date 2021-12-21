Biggest Environmental Policy Actions Of 2021

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 21, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- The Biden administration began 2021 with big policy ambitions around climate change and environmental justice, and the White House and federal agencies spent the rest of the year issuing rollbacks of Trump-era regulations they saw as too weak and laying the groundwork for strengthening standards in several areas. On the climate front, the administration and Congress expanded the federal government's ability to act, from dedicating more money to combat climate change to tightening rules on vehicle emissions. The administration and Democratic lawmakers also looked for ways to increase resources for environmental justice issues, including increasing the availability of grant money and...

