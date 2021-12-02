Texas Justices Told 'Employee' Defined Broadly In $3.8M Fight

By Michelle Casady (December 2, 2021, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court questioned during oral arguments in a construction injury case Thursday how broadly the word "employee" should be interpreted under the Texas Anti-Indemnity Act, with a crane company urging the court to adopt a definition that would force Zurich American Insurance Co. to cover $3.8 million in legal bills. The Texas Supreme Court will decide whether the definition of "employee" under the Texas Anti-Indemnity Act should include "co-employees," as it does under the state's workers' compensation statute. (John Deacon/courthouses.co) Maxim Crane Works LP's counsel, Peter Laun of Jones Day, argued in a case of first impression that the...

