SEC Gets Partial Win In Investor Whistleblower Protection Suit

By Max Jaeger (November 18, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- An online sports memorabilia auctioneer muzzled investors in violation of U.S. Security and Exchange Commission whistleblower protections, a New York federal judge said Wednesday, handing the SEC a partial win in its fraud case against the store and its fugitive CEO. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero reiterated that the commission didn't exceed its authority or violate free speech as he granted a government motion for summary judgment on a count of impeding SEC rules that's part of a broader civil suit accusing Collector's Coffee Inc. and its CEO, Mykalai Kontilai, of looting $6 million from investors. "The court is still not...

