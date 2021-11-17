Ohio Counties Deride Pharmacies' Opioid Mistrial Bid

By Cara Salvatore (November 17, 2021, 6:40 PM EST) -- Ohio counties awaiting a verdict in their opioid-crisis case against three major pharmacy chains asked a Cleveland federal judge Wednesday to reject the defendants' bid for a mistrial based on closing arguments, saying the proposed remedy would be far too "drastic." CVS, Walgreens and Walmart's mistrial bid — the second such written request over the course of the six-week trial — came Tuesday shortly after jurors began deliberating on claims that the three created a public nuisance in Lake and Trumbull counties in northeast Ohio. The pharmacies said plaintiffs' lawyer Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm made inappropriate comments about...

