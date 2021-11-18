Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Society Insurance Scores Win In Ill. Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 18, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- Society Insurance has no obligation to cover a group of businesses' COVID-19-related losses, an Illinois state judge said, finding that its policies don't cover a "loss of use" without a physical alteration.

In granting Society's motion for judgment on the pleadings, Judge Kevin G. Costello said Monday that Illinois case law doesn't support the argument from Halftime Bar & Grill, Big Fran's Boardwalk Gaming and Moe's on Main in McHenry County that the presence of COVID-19 caused a physical loss or damage.

"The court is sympathetic to the plaintiffs' plight. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been devastating to small...

