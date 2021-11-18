Society Insurance Scores Win In Ill. Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (November 18, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- Society Insurance has no obligation to cover a group of businesses' COVID-19-related losses, an Illinois state judge said, finding that its policies don't cover a "loss of use" without a physical alteration. In granting Society's motion for judgment on the pleadings, Judge Kevin G. Costello said Monday that Illinois case law doesn't support the argument from Halftime Bar & Grill, Big Fran's Boardwalk Gaming and Moe's on Main in McHenry County that the presence of COVID-19 caused a physical loss or damage. "The court is sympathetic to the plaintiffs' plight. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been devastating to small...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS