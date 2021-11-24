Barnes & Thornburg Nabs IP Litigation Pro For Chicago Office

By Morgan Conley (November 24, 2021, 9:48 AM EST) -- A seasoned intellectual property litigator who helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for clients such as Motorola and Dyson has joined Barnes & Thornburg's Chicago office after spending the first 12 years of her career at Kirkland. Megan New joined Barnes & Thornburg LLP as a partner in its intellectual property department, the firm announced on Nov. 17. In an interview with Law360 on Tuesday, New said she gained valuable and significant experience during her time at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where she began her legal career well over a decade ago and made partner in 2015. She...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS