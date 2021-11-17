Privacy Dominates Bedoya's Breezy FTC Nomination Hearing

By Matthew Perlman and Bryan Koenig (November 17, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- Alvaro Bedoya appeared poised for an easy confirmation as the fifth Federal Trade Commission member and its crucial third Democratic vote Wednesday based on a confirmation hearing where only a handful of Republicans put up any serious resistance to the Georgetown University Law Center scholar and privacy expert. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, posed most of the truly tough questions to Bedoya during a Commerce Committee confirmation hearing where a majority of the attention was on moving Jessica Rosenworcel from acting to Senate-confirmed Federal Communications Commission chairwoman. The questions and commentary around Bedoya, including from several Republicans, dealt...

