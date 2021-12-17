Top 6 Gov't Contract Cases In 2nd Half Of 2021

By Daniel Wilson (December 17, 2021, 9:10 PM EST) -- Courts addressed several important issues that affected federal contractors this year, including the scope of a Federal Circuit rule on when protesters have waived claims and whether the Court of Federal Claims has jurisdiction over cases involving a novel type of acquisition. Building on a recap of the biggest decisions in government contracting law during the first half of 2021, here Law360 looks into six of the most important rulings from the latter half of the year. Length Can Make a Sole-Source Contract Unreasonable The Court of Federal Claims ruled in July that an estimated $980.7 million U.S. Air Force contract for helicopter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS