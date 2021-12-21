Top 5 Gov't Contracting Policies Of 2021

By Daniel Wilson (December 21, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- A vaccine mandate that applies to nearly every federal contractor employee across the U.S. and a planned False Claims Act crackdown on cybersecurity issues are among the major policy changes affecting government contractors this year. Adding to a previous look into the biggest policy moves affecting contractors during the first half of 2021, here Law360 looks into five areas of government contracting policy that agencies have changed or given significant scrutiny to in the latter half of the year. Sweeping Vaccine Mandates As part of a broader push to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden introduced a set of vaccine mandates in September,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS