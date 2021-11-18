Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NJ Firm Accused Of Overcharging Benicar MDL Clients

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (November 18, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC has been hit with a proposed class action alleging it overcharged clients in multidistrict litigation over the blood pressure drug Benicar, according to a notice removing the case to New Jersey federal court.

In a filing made Wednesday that includes the complaint, named plaintiff Anthony Martino targets the fees the firm charged in consolidated product liability litigation seeking to hold Daiichi Sankyo Inc. and Forest Laboratories Inc. liable for gastrointestinal injuries reported by Benicar users. The case settled in August 2017 for $300 million.

Firm partner Adam M. Slater was co-lead counsel and also belonged...

