Tesla Looks To Reverse 'Staggering' $137M Loss In Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (November 18, 2021, 2:56 PM EST) -- Tesla urged a California federal court to strike down a "staggering" $137 million jury award for a Black former subcontractor who said he faced racist slurs and harassment at the electric carmaker, arguing that the dollar figure wasn't supported by evidence. Tesla lodged a memorandum Tuesday asking the court to hand it a win on all of Owen Diaz's federal and state law discrimination claims, or set a new trial on the damages amount, or reduce the compensatory and punitive damages award Diaz won in October. "The jury award here, a staggering $136.9 million, simply cannot stand," Tesla argued. "It is...

