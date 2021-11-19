Attys In WWE Shareholder Suit Ink Deal To Get $3.65M

By Katryna Perera (November 19, 2021, 2:57 PM EST) -- Plaintiffs in a series of derivative shareholder suits against WWE have asked a Connecticut federal judge to grant final approval to their proposed settlement, which includes $3.65 million in attorneys fees and new governance and oversight functions for WWE's board of directors. WWE, also known as World Wrestling Entertainment, was initially hit with three stockholder derivative suits in 2020 that claimed the company lied about business dealings in Saudi Arabia, causing its stock price to drop when tensions with the Middle Eastern country came to light. The three suits filed by shareholders Daniel Kooi, Rodney Nordstrom, and Ryan Merholz and Melvyn...

