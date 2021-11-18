GAO Tosses W. W. Grainger's Protest To $39M Logistics Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (November 18, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A federal watchdog axed W. W. Grainger Inc.'s allegations that the U.S. Government Services Administration wrongly awarded a $39 million logistics deal to a bidder with past performance problems, saying the issues weren't grave enough to warrant extra scrutiny. The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the GSA wasn't required to consider that MSC Industrial Direct Company had a history of issues with a prior contract or that it had permanently closed 73 branch offices before awarding MSC the contract. The agency hadn't committed itself to reviewing information that MSC hadn't submitted on its bid, and the information that W. W....

