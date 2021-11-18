Texas Panel Orders New Trial In $400K Kolache Sickness Row

By Michelle Casady (November 18, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- A split panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston on Thursday determined a new trial is needed in a case that ended with a $400,000 verdict against a deli, holding there wasn't enough evidence to support the finding that a bad kolache caused a customer's food poisoning. The 2-1 ruling undoes the judgment in favor of Keziah Jordan, who sued BMLA Inc., which does business as Murphy's Deli, alleging the sausage breakfast pastry she purchased caused severe stomach cramping, indigestion and diarrhea, eventually causing her to faint and injure her face, jaw and teeth. In January 2020, Murphy's appealed...

