Blue Origin Had No Shot At $2.9B Contract, Claims Court Says

By Daniel Wilson (November 18, 2021, 6:07 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge on Thursday revealed why he had denied Blue Origin's protest over a $2.94 billion NASA moon landing system contract, saying the company lacked any substantial chance at the deal even if alleged errors were addressed. Blue Origin Federation LLC did not have legal standing to protest NASA's selection of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. for its Human Landing System Option A contract, because issues with its own bid meant it did not have a realistic shot at the deal, Judge Richard A. Hertling said in his Nov. 4 opinion, unsealed Thursday. For example, Blue Origin's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS