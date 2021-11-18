Panama Canal Operator Prevails In Fight With Contractor

By Caroline Simson (November 18, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- A judge in Florida refused Thursday to vacate arbitral awards issuing some $240 million to the operator of the Panama Canal in a contentious, near decade-old dispute over a multibillion-dollar project to expand the famous waterway, saying that allegations of possible bias amongst the arbitrators were too weak. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. denied the bid by the contractor on the project to vacate the awards, rejecting arguments that the arbitrators' failure to disclose several lucrative cross-appointments and ongoing relationships between them created an impression of bias. Instead, he confirmed the awards. At issue are arbitral awards that ordered...

