IP Forecast: Delaware '101 Day' To Start Off With Natera Battle

By Andrew Karpan (November 18, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- Delaware's Judge Leonard Stark on Monday will hold one of his "101 Day" hearings, where he considers patent eligibility fights and issues decisions on the same day, and one of the cases he's set to hear involves arguments from Natera Inc. looking to sink a DNA sequencing patent. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. Natera will be the first on Monday to try to invalidate patents in front of Judge Stark, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, who was tapped earlier this...

