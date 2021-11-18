Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Forecast: Delaware '101 Day' To Start Off With Natera Battle

By Andrew Karpan (November 18, 2021, 9:57 PM EST) -- Delaware's Judge Leonard Stark on Monday will hold one of his "101 Day" hearings, where he considers patent eligibility fights and issues decisions on the same day, and one of the cases he's set to hear involves arguments from Natera Inc. looking to sink a DNA sequencing patent. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week.

Natera will be the first on Monday to try to invalidate patents in front of Judge Stark, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, who was tapped earlier this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!