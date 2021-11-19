Blackstone Makes New $6.2B Play For Crown Resorts

By Benjamin Horney (November 19, 2021, 8:15 AM EST) -- Blackstone Group on Friday made a fresh offer to buy Crown Resorts valued at roughly AU$8.5 billion ($6.2 billion), an announcement that comes not long after Australian regulators determined Crown can retain a license to operate casinos despite alleged tax and money laundering issues. The Blackstone bid is worth AU$12.50 per share, according to a statement from Crown. It follows multiple other proposals made by Blackstone throughout the year, including one made May 17 valued at AU$12.35 per share. The offer from the New York-based private equity giant is conditional upon a number of factors, including final approval from Australian regulators...

