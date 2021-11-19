Horse-Doping Vet Asks For No Prison With Life In 'Shambles'

By Max Jaeger (November 19, 2021, 3:16 PM EST) -- A veterinarian ensnared in a national horse-doping dragnet told a New York federal judge on Thursday that a life in "shambles" and the "crushing financial consequences" he's already suffered are punishment enough, as he asked for no prison time and a reprieve from fines. Kristian Rhein, who allegedly supplied performance enhancers to legendary horsemen Jorge Navarro and Jason Servis, asked U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil to put him on home confinement with a "significant" community service requirement when he's sentenced Jan. 5 for one count of adulterating and misbranding drugs. "Mr. Rhein accepts all of these consequences as the fair...

