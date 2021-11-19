Holmes Tells Jurors Some Investors Didn't Want Theranos Info

By Dorothy Atkins (November 19, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes testified Friday that she sent investors certain due diligence information but that some put money in the blood-testing startup without asking for it, taking the stand for the first time on the same day prosecutors wrapped their case-in-chief accusing her of defrauding investors and patients. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, shown in file photo, took the stand in her fraud trial Friday. (AP Photo) During her direct examination, Holmes' counsel, Kevin Downey of Williams & Connolly LLP, pointed to a July 2006 email that Holmes sent to Bob Grady, a Carlyle Group investor, with contact information for her contacts at Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and other companies....

