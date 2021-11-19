Weber Gallagher Adds 3 Litigation Attys In New York

By Matt Perez (November 19, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Philadelphia-based Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby LLP has hired three former Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney attorneys for its litigation practice out of New York. Theodore M. Eder and Thomas W. Park join Weber Gallagher as partners, while James M. French moves over as an associate. Eder was a partner at his previous firm, while Park and French were associates. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a well-respected firm that provides us with the platform to defend our clients at the highest level," Eder said in a Friday statement. "When we discovered how aligned our...

