Pomerantz Chases Its Own Archegos Litigation Against Banks

By Dean Seal (November 19, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- A pair of Pomerantz LLP clients have launched litigation against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley that largely mirrors a spate of suits filed last month accusing the banks of insider trading in connection with the collapse of Archegos Capital Management. The firm is representing plaintiffs in two suits, filed on Monday and Thursday, claiming that Goldman and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses by dumping shares of companies that Archegos, a now-defunct family office that managed $10 billion in assets last year, held large positions in after confidentially learning that the firm was crumbling. The suits backed by Pomerantz and Bronstein...

