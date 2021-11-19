2nd Circ. Revives Fraud Billing Claim In $1.9B Army Deal Suit

By Grace Dixon (November 19, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit partially revived a whistleblower's suit alleging AECOM breached a $1.9 billion maintenance deal with the U.S. Army, finding Friday that the lower court shouldn't have considered an external document when tossing accusations of false billing practices. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel ruled that a New York federal judge erred when he leaned on a September 2014 report from the Defense Contract Audit Agency and dismissed former finance supervisor Hassan Foreman's accusations that the military contractor defrauded the government. Without the report, there's no evidence the federal government was aware of the alleged billing fraud when it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS